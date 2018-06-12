$195.60 Million in Sales Expected for Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report sales of $195.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.19 million. Chemical Financial reported sales of $179.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full year sales of $788.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.39 million to $796.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $839.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $823.89 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemical Financial.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.62 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 21.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other Chemical Financial news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $101,124.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $789,497.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 44.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,943,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial traded up $0.06, reaching $57.60, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 299,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,232. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Chemical Financial has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Financial (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.