$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.23 billion and the highest is $6.96 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $31.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE SU opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply