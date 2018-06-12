$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.23 billion and the highest is $6.96 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $31.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE SU opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

