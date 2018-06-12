6 Meridian Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,852.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 14,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 49,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 49,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health opened at $66.94 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

