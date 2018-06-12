Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC opened at $24.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is a boost from ISHARES Tr/VAR RATE IBONDS DEC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

