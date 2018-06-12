$693.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International (TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to post $693.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.30 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $659.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 161.62%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 180,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $7,926,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International opened at $49.98 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

