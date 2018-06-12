A.R.T. Advisors LLC Acquires 47,000 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

ETFC stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.