A.R.T. Advisors LLC Takes Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FMC by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

Shares of FMC opened at $88.89 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

