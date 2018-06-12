Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 243,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 652,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.51.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,762,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.