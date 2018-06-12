Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Price

News headlines about ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABM Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9668118053217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

ABM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,713. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.