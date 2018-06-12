Aceto (ACET) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aceto earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.5862376384707 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ACET stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 922,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,603. Aceto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Aceto had a negative net margin of 28.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Aceto’s payout ratio is 3.36%.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on Aceto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

