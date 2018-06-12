Adobe Systems (ADBE) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $268.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe Systems to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Adobe Systems opened at $251.00 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $254.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,116 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

