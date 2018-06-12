Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems opened at $30.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $319,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,049 shares in the company, valued at $988,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,270,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,890. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.