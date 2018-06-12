VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) Position Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 1.15% of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF opened at $165.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a twelve month low of $126.67 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

