Adviser Investments LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.59% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,888,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,174,000 after acquiring an additional 898,812 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,905,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,268,000 after acquiring an additional 373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,667,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.