Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in International Paper by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper opened at $59.01 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

