Adviser Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in BB&T by 399.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 175.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 226.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB&T opened at $54.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.48.

In related news, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 80,789 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $4,348,871.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,659 shares of company stock worth $15,774,234. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

