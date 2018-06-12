Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Aethlon Medical opened at $1.29 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

