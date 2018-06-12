Aetna (NYSE:AET) Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Aetna worth $91,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Aetna by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetna in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aetna in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of AET opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Aetna has a 1 year low of $145.34 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

