Affimed (AFMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of Affimed opened at $2.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 1,429.80%. analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 385.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Affimed by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affimed by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma.

