Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 160,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Celgene by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celgene by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 231,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene traded down $0.86, hitting $77.47, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 7,548,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

