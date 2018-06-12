ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH alerts:

Shares of ABDC stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 51.32%. equities analysts expect that ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH news, insider Branko Krmpotic purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,750 shares of company stock worth $124,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 160.3% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 123,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.