Allergan (AGN) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $183.43 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.96.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN opened at $171.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In related news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Allergan by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.