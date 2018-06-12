Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $83.84 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Allergan worth $83,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allergan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Allergan by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AGN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

