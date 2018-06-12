Ambarella Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $43.39 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,060 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $162,394.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,173,761.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,024 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $319,693.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,882 shares of company stock valued at $683,648. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.