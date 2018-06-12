AMC Entertainment (AMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $14.95 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 90,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,305,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

