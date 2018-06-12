American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,274 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Callon Petroleum worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 51.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of Callon Petroleum traded up $0.49, hitting $10.70, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,216,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,994. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

