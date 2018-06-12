KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of KMG Chemicals worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMG. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMG stock traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 844,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,688. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.95.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

KMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

KMG Chemicals Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

