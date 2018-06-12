Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of Churchill Downs worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $304.10. 57,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.80 and a 1 year high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.90 per share, with a total value of $500,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.08 per share, with a total value of $499,881.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,175. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.