Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Increased by B. Riley (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 165,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,646,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jay L. Schottenstein sold 1,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $47,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,072,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,269.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,640,401 shares of company stock valued at $62,324,244. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

