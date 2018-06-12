American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes Acquires 141,100 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 141,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 242,223 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,482.72.

On Wednesday, May 9th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 19,320 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $399,924.00.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,345,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $162,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $82,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,716,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,238 shares during the period. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,731,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

