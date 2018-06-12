American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Navistar International (NAV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International opened at $39.58 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.50. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

