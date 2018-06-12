Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

KALU opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.77 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $707,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $74,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,772 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

