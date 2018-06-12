American International Group Inc. Sells 5,070 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monro worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,592,000 after buying an additional 153,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,669,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 12,196.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 424,802 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

MNRO opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The firm offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services.

