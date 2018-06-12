Kaman Co. (KAMN) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Kaman worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kaman by 52.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Northcoast Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kaman stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $463.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other news, SVP Philip A. Goodrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $361,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $959,553.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Tedone sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $794,375.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,755. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

