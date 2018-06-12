American Public Education (APEI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, May 18th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education traded up $0.30, hitting $44.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 103,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,809. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $731.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,015.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $864,053. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 947.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.