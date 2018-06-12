American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Million

Brokerages predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce $5.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $21.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $23.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRB. FIG Partners raised American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American River Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other American River Bankshares news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $254,653.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $143,335 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.