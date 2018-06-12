Insider Selling: American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) EVP Sells 16,026 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 771,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 target price on American Water Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.