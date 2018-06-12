Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) & KCAP Financial (KCAP) Critical Analysis

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ: ACSF) and KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. KCAP Financial pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and KCAP Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM $17.52 million 7.08 $5.70 million N/A N/A KCAP Financial $28.26 million 4.23 $3.38 million $0.30 10.67

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KCAP Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and KCAP Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A KCAP Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

KCAP Financial has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given KCAP Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KCAP Financial is more favorable than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Profitability

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and KCAP Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 35.76% 3.92% 2.15% KCAP Financial 20.55% 5.57% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KCAP Financial beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans. It invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are securitized vehicles collateralized primarily by SFRLs, and it may invest in debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, it may selectively invest in loans issued by middle market companies, mezzanine and unitranche loans and high yield bonds. It has over 80% of its assets in Senior Floating Rate Loans. The Company is managed by American Capital ACSF Management, LLC.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firm's Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

