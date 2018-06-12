AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $114,348.00 and $696.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001498 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000161 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

