Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $968,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $869,500.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00.

ADI opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 401.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

