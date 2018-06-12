Analysts Anticipate Calix Inc (CALX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Calix reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 139,250 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 650,947 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Calix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,086,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 335,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 841.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix opened at $7.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Calix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.