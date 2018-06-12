Analysts Expect Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Freshpet reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $101,393.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,446 shares of company stock worth $469,393. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 175,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.