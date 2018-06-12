Analysts Expect Infosys (INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infosys (NYSE:INFY) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.30 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

INFY stock remained flat at $$17.36 on Thursday. 3,880,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,961. Infosys has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

