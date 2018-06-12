Analysts Expect International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Shares of International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Speedway Corp Class A an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised International Speedway Corp Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

International Speedway Corp Class A traded down $0.15, hitting $43.20, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 41,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. International Speedway Corp Class A had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from International Speedway Corp Class A’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. International Speedway Corp Class A’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

In related news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in International Speedway Corp Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 136.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,449 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in International Speedway Corp Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 318,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Speedway Corp Class A

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

