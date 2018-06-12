Analysts Expect J.Jill Inc (JILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.71 Million

Analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will announce sales of $178.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.35 million to $180.70 million. J.Jill posted sales of $181.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.35 million to $726.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $732.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. J.Jill had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

JILL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 541,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 4.08.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Nelson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 19.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2,403.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

