Data I/O (DAIO) vs. Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) and Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and Allied Motion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O 13.35% 19.53% 14.28% Allied Motion Technologies 3.58% 14.64% 6.57%

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Data I/O does not pay a dividend. Allied Motion Technologies pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Data I/O and Allied Motion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Motion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Data I/O presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Data I/O’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Allied Motion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and Allied Motion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $34.05 million 1.74 $5.44 million N/A N/A Allied Motion Technologies $252.01 million 1.82 $8.03 million $1.22 39.69

Allied Motion Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O.

Risk & Volatility

Data I/O has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Motion Technologies has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies beats Data I/O on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems, such as FlashPAK III programmer; and Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, and industrial/Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies. The company also offers gearing solutions in stand-alone and integrated gearing/motor configurations; and advanced electronic motion control products and custom solutions, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion. In addition, it provides fractional horsepower BLDC outer rotor motors and traditional BLDC motor part sets; synchronous BLDC servo motor solutions and asynchronous BLDC motors; and trolleys for use in medical environments, as well as electronic controls and platform based integrated steering system solutions. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and electronics/industrial markets through direct sales force, as well as authorized manufacturers' representatives, agents, and distributors. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

