Analyzing Dorian LPG (LPG) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Dorian LPG does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $167.45 million 2.77 -$1.44 million ($0.54) -15.59 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.47 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -5.92

Dorian LPG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -8.92% -2.29% -1.29% Navios Maritime Acquisition -52.11% -9.11% -2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorian LPG and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 128.87%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

