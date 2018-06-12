Analyzing Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) & PerkinElmer (PKI)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -105.22% -91.11% -58.10% PerkinElmer 11.73% 13.26% 6.17%

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pacific Biosciences of California does not pay a dividend. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 2 0 0 2.00 PerkinElmer 1 9 4 0 2.21

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.35%. PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $76.95, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and PerkinElmer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $93.47 million 4.47 -$92.18 million ($0.87) -3.64 PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 3.87 $292.63 million $2.90 27.22

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PerkinElmer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

