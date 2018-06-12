Analyzing Raytheon (RTN) & Telenav (TNAV)

Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and Raytheon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -58.01% -83.65% -25.82% Raytheon 8.40% 22.69% 7.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenav and Raytheon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Raytheon 0 3 14 0 2.82

Telenav currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 99.40%. Raytheon has a consensus target price of $221.06, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than Raytheon.

Dividends

Raytheon pays an annual dividend of $3.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Telenav does not pay a dividend. Raytheon pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raytheon has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Raytheon shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Telenav shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Raytheon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenav and Raytheon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $169.58 million 1.48 -$47.26 million ($1.09) -5.14 Raytheon $25.35 billion 2.34 $2.02 billion $7.62 27.11

Raytheon has higher revenue and earnings than Telenav. Telenav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raytheon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Telenav has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Raytheon has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raytheon beats Telenav on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

