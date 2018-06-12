PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY) & World Acceptance (WRLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) and PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

PROVIDENT Finl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. World Acceptance does not pay a dividend. PROVIDENT Finl/S pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PROVIDENT Finl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of World Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Acceptance and PROVIDENT Finl/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance 9.78% 13.82% 8.05% PROVIDENT Finl/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

World Acceptance has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROVIDENT Finl/S has a beta of -2.51, meaning that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for World Acceptance and PROVIDENT Finl/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance 3 0 0 0 1.00 PROVIDENT Finl/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Acceptance presently has a consensus price target of $70.67, indicating a potential downside of 38.73%. Given World Acceptance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe World Acceptance is more favorable than PROVIDENT Finl/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Acceptance and PROVIDENT Finl/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.91 $53.68 million $7.71 14.96 PROVIDENT Finl/S $1.54 billion 0.80 -$173.21 million $0.81 10.22

World Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROVIDENT Finl/S. PROVIDENT Finl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

World Acceptance beats PROVIDENT Finl/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides computer software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, including banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated 1,327 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About PROVIDENT Finl/S

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

